GEM Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 129,522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,582,000.

TAXF opened at $50.64 on Monday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

