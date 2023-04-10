GEM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.4% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

