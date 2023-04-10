GEM Asset Management LLC Invests $992,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.8% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

