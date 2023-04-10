GEM Asset Management LLC Takes $786,000 Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Parsons makes up about 0.7% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Parsons by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

PSN opened at $45.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

