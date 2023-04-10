4,946 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ameren by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $90.07 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.10.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

