GEM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,556,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,878,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $10,505,000.
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of DFSV stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.
About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF
The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
