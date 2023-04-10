GEM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,556,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,878,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $10,505,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.