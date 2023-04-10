GEM Asset Management LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $834,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83.
About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
