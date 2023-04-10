GEM Asset Management LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.