GEM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS DFIC opened at $24.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

