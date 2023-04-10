13,942 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Acquired by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 51,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of DIHP opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91.
Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.
