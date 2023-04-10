GEM Asset Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 119,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AVDE stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

