GEM Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,019 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $210.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.67. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,739,084. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.