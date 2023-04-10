OAKMONT Corp Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

OAKMONT Corp trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 0.9% of OAKMONT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. OAKMONT Corp owned about 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after buying an additional 856,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $73.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

