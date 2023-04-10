OAKMONT Corp Trims Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

OAKMONT Corp cut its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,200 shares during the period. Liberty Energy accounts for approximately 2.6% of OAKMONT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. OAKMONT Corp owned 0.55% of Liberty Energy worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

