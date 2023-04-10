GEM Asset Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Solid Power by 28.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 8.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Solid Power by 121.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Solid Power in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Solid Power by 37.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power
In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Solid Power Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $2.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.40.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
