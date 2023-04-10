Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Holdings Cut by OAKMONT Corp

OAKMONT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 840,307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 15,374 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 7.0% of OAKMONT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OAKMONT Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $43,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 133.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC upped their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

SEA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $83.20 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.