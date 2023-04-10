Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,738 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for about 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $74.75 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

