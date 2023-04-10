Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 2,017 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 2.2% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $129.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

