Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $196.81 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $235.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.67 and its 200-day moving average is $168.73.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.19.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

