SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,021,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

