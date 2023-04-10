Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $152.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average of $151.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.