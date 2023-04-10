Advisory Resource Group Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisory Resource Group grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

