MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,374,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 874,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 281,104 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,429,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.21 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

