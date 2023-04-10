Congress Park Capital LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power Company Profile

PLUG stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

