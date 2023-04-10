iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 15,167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 99,804 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 13,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $60.40.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

