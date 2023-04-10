Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $185.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

