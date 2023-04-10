Cumberland Advisors Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

