Ade LLC Buys Shares of 5,205 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ade LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 29,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 57,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

