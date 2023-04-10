Cumberland Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Macy’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 368,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Macy’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Macy’s stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.