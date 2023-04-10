Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $685,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

CMCSA opened at $37.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

