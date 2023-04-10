Cumberland Advisors Inc. Buys 300 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

