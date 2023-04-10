Ade LLC Has $201,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ade LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DIS opened at $99.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.