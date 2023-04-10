Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 544,470 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,470 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,256,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,327 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 108.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 396,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 206,101 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 142,820 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $4,251,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $37.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $62.62.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

