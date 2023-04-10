Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,783,000 after purchasing an additional 266,901 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 82,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEFA opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

