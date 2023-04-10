Marietta Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,625 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 899,439 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,101,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,720,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,833,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,811,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,668,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.11 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.