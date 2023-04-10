Marietta Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,077 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,820 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $902,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,919,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO opened at $20.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

