Marietta Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,207 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

