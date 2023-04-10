Marietta Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,242 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.37 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

