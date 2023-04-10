Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after acquiring an additional 217,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,799,000 after purchasing an additional 433,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $445.50 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $492.37. The stock has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

