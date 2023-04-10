Marietta Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 244,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

