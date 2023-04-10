Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 268,752 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 268,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 2.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 60,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCT opened at $18.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

