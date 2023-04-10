Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,108 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,767,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $80,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,873,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,557 shares of company stock valued at $471,939. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.