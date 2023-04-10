RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Increased to $221.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.80.

NYSE RNR opened at $204.44 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.98 and a 200 day moving average of $183.49.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after purchasing an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $140,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after buying an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $31,514,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $40,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

