Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 623,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

