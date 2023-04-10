Jefferies Financial Group Boosts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $73.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

