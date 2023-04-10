Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $168.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $159.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Progressive stock opened at $147.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.14. Progressive has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $147.85.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Progressive by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after buying an additional 914,723 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

