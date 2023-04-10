Jefferies Financial Group Increases Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $468.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $468.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.80.

NYSE:RE opened at $362.10 on Monday. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,673,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,110,000 after purchasing an additional 95,013 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

