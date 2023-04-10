Jefferies Financial Group Cuts BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $28.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BRP Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

