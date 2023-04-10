Jefferies Financial Group Cuts BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $28.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.
Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $33.34.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BRP Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
