The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Lowered to $77.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $69.86 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,806 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.