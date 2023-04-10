Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $11.50

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Lemonade stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Lemonade has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 1,626.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

