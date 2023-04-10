Kujira (KUJI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $234,943.07

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $75.75 million and $234,943.07 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.69688118 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $275,308.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

